tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Price Target Raised to GBX 325 at Berenberg Bank

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

TBLD opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £420.20 million and a PE ratio of 147.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.25. tinyBuild has a 52 week low of GBX 187.50 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 304 ($3.97).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

