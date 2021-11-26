Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,728 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

NYSE:CVX opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

