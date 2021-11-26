Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,566 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.0% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Danaher by 29.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 109,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $3,005,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

NYSE DHR opened at $315.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.08 and its 200 day moving average is $292.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

