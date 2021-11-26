Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $262.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

