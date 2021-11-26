Tiaa Fsb Has $17.32 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total transaction of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,116.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $947.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $761.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 361.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.