Tiaa Fsb Buys 1,566 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.0% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

MCD stock opened at $257.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day moving average of $239.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.