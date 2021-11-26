Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,778 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000.

ICF opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.67. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

