Tiaa Fsb Acquires 2,586 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,191 shares of company stock worth $49,736,475 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $684.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.01 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

