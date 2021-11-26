Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 578 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 6.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 9.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $432.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.20 and its 200-day moving average is $335.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.33.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.