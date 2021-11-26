Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,304 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

