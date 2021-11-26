Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,692 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 64,103 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in R1 RCM were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

