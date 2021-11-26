Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in United Airlines by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UAL shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.73 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

