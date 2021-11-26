Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Shares in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 214,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,504,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Audacy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 16,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Audacy Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.