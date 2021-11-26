ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.92.

TDUP stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,661,739 shares of company stock worth $35,015,698 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

