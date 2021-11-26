TheStreet Upgrades EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EVI Industries stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $445.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.89. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%.

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $45,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EVI Industries by 117.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EVI Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EVI Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EVI Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in EVI Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

