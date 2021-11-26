TheStreet Lowers White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WTM opened at $1,057.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,084.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,121.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.49. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $942.08 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

