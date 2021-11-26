TheStreet Lowers White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
WTM opened at $1,057.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,084.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,121.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.49. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $942.08 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).
