The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 842.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $151.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.85. The firm has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $146.29 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

