The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 3.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $146.29 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

