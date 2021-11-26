The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,077 ($14.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 51.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,116.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,926.27. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 918.50 ($12.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.