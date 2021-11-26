The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $165.08 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

