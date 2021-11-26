The Sandbox Price Tops $7.13 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $7.13 or 0.00012993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $6.37 billion and approximately $6.40 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 64.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00300384 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.37 or 0.00621667 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

