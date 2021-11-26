The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.00

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 4385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNTG. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a market cap of $580.08 million, a P/E ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,338,000 after purchasing an additional 170,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,196,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

