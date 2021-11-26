The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.03. 11,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $430.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.