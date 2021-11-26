The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of THG opened at $129.79 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average is $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,996,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

