The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 21.80 Price Target for Clariant (AEX:CLN)

Clariant (AEX:CLN) received a CHF 21.80 target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 price objective on Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 20 price objective on Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a CHF 24 price objective on Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.20 price objective on Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price objective on Clariant in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant has a one year low of CHF 18.27 and a one year high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.