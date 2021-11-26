The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chemours by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $129,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,439 shares of company stock worth $610,365. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

