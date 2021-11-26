The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $14.91 on Friday, hitting $195.69. The stock had a trading volume of 364,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,873,107. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.47. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $191.85 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

