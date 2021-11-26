Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRNO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.57.

TRNO stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $428,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 211.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 95,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

