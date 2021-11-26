Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $358,941.24 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 728.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 130,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 93.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

