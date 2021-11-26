Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 60,360 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $18.03.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 422,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

