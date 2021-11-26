TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

TIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of TIXT stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 89,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 138.12.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

