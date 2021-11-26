TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 554.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,188,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $34.53 on Friday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.