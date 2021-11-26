Telcoin (TEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $18.30 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $827.39 million and approximately $18.30 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00233551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,027,110,195 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.