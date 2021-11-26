TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.87

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 26727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

