Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist upped their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 759,185 shares of company stock worth $121,154,542. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $197.39 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day moving average is $127.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

