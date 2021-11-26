Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $172.03 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

