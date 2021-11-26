Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.87

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.87 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.57), with a volume of 1,613,816 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £743.04 million and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.