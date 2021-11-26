Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.87

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.87 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.57), with a volume of 1,613,816 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £743.04 million and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.20.
Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:THRL)
Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.
