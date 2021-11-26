Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,854. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.82. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.5278771 EPS for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.