Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $164.31 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

