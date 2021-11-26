Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SLP stock opened at GBX 88.55 ($1.16) on Wednesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 1 year low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.90. The company has a market cap of £241.73 million and a PE ratio of 3.65.

In related news, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18). Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

