Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.20 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.49.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$34.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.29 and a twelve month high of C$34.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.67.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.