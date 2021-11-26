Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.47. Sumco has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumco (SUOPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.