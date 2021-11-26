Successful Portfolios LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after acquiring an additional 563,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.94. 8,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,942. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.