Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 84 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.86. 47,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,393. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

