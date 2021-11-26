Successful Portfolios LLC Has $382,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. 739,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,362,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.