Successful Portfolios LLC Buys 200 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,101,000 after buying an additional 328,215 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Realty Income by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

O traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 72,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

