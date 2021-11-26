Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $3.91 on Friday, reaching $132.61. The stock had a trading volume of 207,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,878,898. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $131.22 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.39 and a 200-day moving average of $184.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $359.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.