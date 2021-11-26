Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.50

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 2836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.