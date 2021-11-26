Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s (NASDAQ:SDIG) Quiet Period To End on November 29th

Stronghold Digital Mining’s (NASDAQ:SDIG) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 29th. Stronghold Digital Mining had issued 6,687,305 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $127,058,795 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $20.77 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

