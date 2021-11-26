Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.54. 56,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average is $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

